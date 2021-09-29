CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

FLAGLER COUNTY SCHOOLS Two high school girls named to Flagler School Board

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore we head on to our campus updates, the Flagler Schools District has great news to share. Flagler Schools has long valued the opinion of our students, and one of the most visible examples of this is our Student School Board Member program. Our board has been honored to welcome the student voice on the dais since 2002. We are proud to have our two newest Student School Board members join us. Kaylee Briggs represents Flagler-Palm Coast High School while Karissa Jackson represents Matanzas High School. While they don’t have a formal vote, both young ladies are looking forward to providing a student perspective to the school board over the coming academic year.

