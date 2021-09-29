CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTSU Professor Keying Ding Receives $242,000 in Research Grants

By Cynthialynn Jones
murfreesborovoice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiddle Tennessee State University AP Keying Ding secures $242,000 in grands from the National Science Foundation and the American Chemical Society Petroleum Research Fund. Professor Ding’s chemical research centers around ,sustainability through developing new earth-abundant metal catalysts — substances that increase the rate of a chemical reaction without undergoing permanent change — to better facilitate “green” or eco-friendly chemistry applications.

