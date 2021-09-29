MTSU Professor Keying Ding Receives $242,000 in Research Grants

The University of Hawaii at Manoa has received a $2 million federal grant to expand its biomedical research program, UH officials announced on Friday. The five-year contract — which comes from the National Institutes of Health — will enable UH faculty from the College of Natural Sciences, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, John A Burns School of Medicine, or JABSOM, Pacific Biosciences Research Center, UH Cancer Center and the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology to recruit and mentor a total of 30 undergraduate students in their junior and senior years from underrepresented backgrounds majoring in STEM programs in biomedical sciences.

COLLEGES ・ 13 DAYS AGO