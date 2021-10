An email offer for a new online game led a Montcalm County man to winning $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Underwater Treasures game. “I woke up one morning and saw an email offer for the new Underwater Treasures game, so I decided to try it out,” the 52-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, said. “On my third try, a message came up saying I won $100,000. I couldn’t believe it. I kept rubbing my eyes thinking I wasn’t seeing it right or that I was still asleep.”

MONTCALM COUNTY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO