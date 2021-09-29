Another covid surge is here

October 1, 2021 — Press Release from Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital. The continual fluctuation in the number of COVID-19 patients in the community who need care leaves Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County to daily juggle its resources and staff. Like many hospitals, Sweetwater Memorial continues to face an increasing number of COVID-19 inpatients, a shortage of nurses and clinical staff to take care of patients, bed availability, and the limited acceptance of patient transfers to regional centers for higher levels of care. MHSC is no different than other hospitals statewide and across the region in fluctuating among conventional, contingency, and crisis standards of care as outlined by the Wyoming Department of Health’s Crisis Standards of Care.
