Another covid surge is here

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hardin County has nearly doubled in the last two weeks, reaching 372 on Tuesday – the highest it’s been since mid-December. Data released by the Iowa Department of Public Health shows the uptick in cases that began in Hardin County in early August inched higher with 137 new cases reported between Sept. 14 and 21 - the most cases in a week since November. A total of 2,445 Hardin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020. Of that total, 2,026 people are classified as having recovered and 47 Hardin County residents have died of the disease. That leaves 372 known active infections as of Tuesday this week, up from 286 last week and 189 the week before. By comparison, on July 27 there were 25 known active cases in the county.

HARDIN COUNTY, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO