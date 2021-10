Two police officers from the Taunton Police Department in Massachusetts attracted the attention of people.com for their kindness. They were called to the home of Dawn King to report the theft of her 6-year-old son, Bryan King, Jr.’s bicycle. The 6-year-old was devastated by the theft, and it was the second time he had had a bike stolen. His mother said she had just purchased the new bike as an early birthday present for the boy because his other bike was stolen.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO