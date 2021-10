WWE has announced that Eva Marie was evaluated after last night’s RAW and is being treated for a possible dislocation of her elbow following the attack by Shayna Baszler. Last night’s RAW saw Eva distract Doudrop during her title shot against RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, which allowed Flair to retain over Doudrop in less than two minutes. Flair attacked Eva after the match but Eva remained in the ring through another segment, and ranted about how she would’ve won the title if she had the same title shot as Doudrop. This led to Baszler coming to the ring and attacking Marie, putting her down at ringside and stomping her elbow into the steel ring steps.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO