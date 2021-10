If you’ve ever thought about hiding in a cave with a bottle of wine, Ray Saber and Mark Benvenuto have the perfect place for you. In May, the friends opened Hartwood Wine Cave in Allison Park, where you can sip and snack in a subterranean setting. It’s open from 2 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.