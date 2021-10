IAN SWEET released a new album, Show Me How You Disappear, toward the beginning of this year and she’ll tour in support of it early next year. Today, Jilian Medford is sharing a new one-off called “f*ckthat,” a gliding pop song in which Medford squeals and struts her way through a defiant chorus: “Now I’m sleepin’ all day baby/ Cause I stayed up the whole night/ You’ve been callin’ too much lately/ Next time you hit my line.”