Fumio Kishida set to become Japan’s next prime minister
Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Fumio Kishida, Japan’s former foreign minister, has won the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election, all but assuring he’ll become the country’s next prime minister in the coming days. Kishida, 64, known as an establishment candidate with little public backing, replaces outgoing party leader Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after just one year after public sentiment soured over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kishida will be selected as Japan’s prime minister because of the LDP's majority in the lower house and has vowed to counter China's growing influence in the region, the pandemic-battered economy and the nation’s declining population.www.pri.org
