CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Fumio Kishida set to become Japan’s next prime minister

Public Radio International PRI
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Fumio Kishida, Japan’s former foreign minister, has won the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election, all but assuring he’ll become the country’s next prime minister in the coming days. Kishida, 64, known as an establishment candidate with little public backing, replaces outgoing party leader Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after just one year after public sentiment soured over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kishida will be selected as Japan’s prime minister because of the LDP's majority in the lower house and has vowed to counter China's growing influence in the region, the pandemic-battered economy and the nation’s declining population.

www.pri.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kishida vows to lead with 'trust and empathy' to fix Japan

In his first policy speech Friday, Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to strengthen pandemic management and health care in case of another coronavirus resurgence, and turn around the battered economy while bolstering the country's defenses against threats from China and North Korea Tasked with a crucial mission of rallying public support ahead of national elections expected on Oct. 31, Kishida promised to pursue politics of “trust and empathy.” He was elected by parliament and sworn in Monday as Japan s 100th prime minister, succeeding Yoshihide Suga who left after only a year in office. Suga's perceived high-handed...
POLITICS
Public Radio International PRI

Could the Czech prime minister be the first casualty of the ‘Pandora Papers’?

The first political casualty from the “Pandora Papers” revelations could be the Czech prime minister. He's accused of using offshore companies to buy several properties on the French Riviera. On Friday, he faces Czech voters in a national election. The World's Europe correspondent Orla Barry has more.
POLITICS
Public Radio International PRI

Ethiopia expels UN officials, accusing them of 'meddling' in the country's internal affairs

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Ethiopia has announced that it is expelling several UN officials, accusing them of “meddling" in the country's internal affairs. Global pressure and criticism have been growing on the Ethiopian government over its blockade of the country’s northern Tigray region, which has reduced aid deliveries to 10% of what is needed. The move comes days after the UN’s aid chief warned of a famine in the country. The restrictions will further curtail humanitarian access to the war-torn region of around 6 million people. Thousands of people have died and more than 2 million have been forced to flee their homes because of the 10-month conflict between Ethiopia's federal troops and forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Fumio Kishida
Person
David Petraeus
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
The Independent

Biden personally called ER room to ask why friend’s wife couldn’t be admitted to Covid-overwhelmed hospital

President Joe Biden personally called a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday to know “what the situation was” when a friend’s wife struggled to be seen by a physician at the facility overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.“Last night … I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this one was having trouble breathing, had a high fever and could not really catch a breath,” Mr Biden said in his address about vaccines in Illinois.“And they got her into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Leadership Election#The World#Ldp#Washington Senators#Pentagon#Defense#Us Central Command#Afghan#British
US News and World Report

China Fires Back at Reports of U.S. Commandos in Taiwan

Leaders in China almost immediately expressed outrage Thursday at a new report indicating the U.S. has secretly stationed forces on Taiwan in an attempt to bolster the island nation's defenses against the increasing likelihood of an attack from the mainland. The Wall Street Journal first reported that a small unit...
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Denmark
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Tunisia
Washington Post

The Trump threat may soon get worse. Here’s the under-the-radar reason for it.

The sunny reading of the threat posed by Donald Trump goes like this: Yes, Trump hatched multiple schemes to overturn the 2020 election, but their implausibility, his incompetence and the unwillingness of Republicans to play along suggest there’s little to fear from a rerun in 2024. We should hope that’s...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan confirms its building missile that could reach Beijing for 1st time

For the first time ever, Taiwanese officials confirmed this week the Taiwanese military is developing a supersonic land-attack cruise missile potentially capable of reaching the Chinese capital city of Beijing. Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng mentioned the missile, known as Yun Feng or “Cloud Peak,” during a joint meeting...
MILITARY
The Independent

State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel

Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted a U.S. vessel in the Persian Gulf A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. The region remains on edge over Iran’s escalating nuclear program. Talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers have stalled since June, with no date set for their resumption.Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats. It shows a vessel with the U.S....
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy