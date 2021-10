Rockmill has returned to the Brewery District, but has shifted its focus to a fresh line of pizza and beer pairings, as well as a sleek new look. The iconic Belgian-focused brewery, which has been closed at its 503 Front St. location since May, re-opened its Brewery District spot yesterday. Instead of Rockmill Tavern (the name it had gone by since it first opened in 2016), it will now be known as Bandit Pizza & Pairings. Rockmill’s original Lancaster Brewery has not rebranded.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO