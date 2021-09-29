CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US officials have declared 23 species extinct, including the ivory-billed woodpecker

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS, Mont. — Death has come knocking one last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and almost two dozen other birds, fish and other species — the U.S. government is declaring them extinct. It's a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but...

Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

Taiwan says it’s ‘preparing for war’ with China as a record 52 Chinese warplanes breached its air defense zone. “We will fight to the end,” Taiwan’s Foreign Minister warns

In late August, China warned Taiwan that the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan is a lesson that the US “won’t help” Taiwan if war breaks out between the two nations. The Chinese’s state-run Global Times newspaper warned Taiwan that the US “abandonment” of Afghan allies should be a lesson, as the disputed island would be left to fend for itself and “collapse in hours” in a war with China.
POLITICS
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
wmleader.com

Taliban hang bodies of dead ‘criminals’ in gruesome public display

The Taliban hung the dead bodies of three alleged criminals in public view in Afghanistan on Tuesday — a shocking display reminiscent of the Islamic militant group’s brutal regime of the late 1990s. The alleged criminals were killed by man after they tried to break into his home, deputy governor...
WORLD
Fast Company

When West Coast waters warmed up, it brought new species. Now they’re staying

Land–based heatwaves have a less obvious though equally important sibling: marine heatwaves. In 2013, the largest marine heatwave on record began when an unusually warm mass of water formed in the Gulf of Alaska. By the next summer, the warm water spread south, raising average water temperatures along the United States west coast by 3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (2-4 Celsius). In 2015, a strong El Niño event strengthened the marine heatwave further.
ENVIRONMENT

