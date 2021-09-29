New York Breakers’ Tchorz Posts Polish 100 Fly National Record

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will offer its customers a portfolio of destinations in its Winter 2021/2022 schedules that is as extensive as it was in pre-pandemic times. A total of 90 destinations will receive SWISS service from Zurich and/or Geneva, with the aim of offering travelers the widest possible range of routes and onward connections. The extent of the winter offer is further boosted by certain classic summer destinations, especially around the Mediterranean and in Eastern Europe, continuing to be served in the coming winter timetable period. SWISS also plans to resume service on its long-haul Geneva-New York route on selected days of the week from mid-December onwards. And the carrier will further increase its winter services at times of particularly high demand, such as the Christmas holiday period and the winter sports season. All in all, SWISS will be offering around half of the capacity it provided in 2019 in the coming winter schedules.

