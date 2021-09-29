CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Irvin: "Dak now is playing on another planet!"

By Shan Rj
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 8 days ago

Audacy insider Michael Irvin is pumped after watching the Cowboys at the star. Shan & RJ ask Irvin how he feels about this offense and Dak’s performance against the Eagles.

