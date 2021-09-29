Michael Irvin: "Dak now is playing on another planet!"

If they were to ever invite me on the show, I’d call this segment Re-Dak-ulous. When it comes to sports talk shows like First Take or anything to do with Skip Bayless, we’re used to hot takes that are more accurately described as asinine things to say. Some people do so because it gets us talking about them, which brings eyeballs which equals advertising dollars. The formula here isn’t hard to understand. But sometimes we hear something so crazy, we just have to give in.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO