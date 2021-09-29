Tigers' Tyler Alexander hilariously threw a pitch way up into the crowd after ump called time out
Seeing fans catch a foul ball or a home run at a Major League Baseball game is something we see all the time. There’s nothing crazy about seeing either of those things happen.
But have you ever seen a fan catch a pitch? Now that would be crazy, right?
Well, that’s something that happened last night in Minnesota when Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander flung a pitch way up into the stands behind home plate after the ump called a time out that seemed to be a very late call.
Alexander didn’t have time to stop and didn’t want to stop quickly and maybe injure himself so he let the ball fly:
I love this angle of it:
Twitter had reactions:
