MLB

Tigers' Tyler Alexander hilariously threw a pitch way up into the crowd after ump called time out

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVhlr_0cBknfNo00

Seeing fans catch a foul ball or a home run at a Major League Baseball game is something we see all the time. There’s nothing crazy about seeing either of those things happen.

But have you ever seen a fan catch a pitch? Now that would be crazy, right?

Well, that’s something that happened last night in Minnesota when Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander flung a pitch way up into the stands behind home plate after the ump called a time out that seemed to be a very late call.

Alexander didn’t have time to stop and didn’t want to stop quickly and maybe injure himself so he let the ball fly:

I love this angle of it:

Twitter had reactions:

30 photos of the savage signs MLB fans have brought to taunt the Astros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zct9R_0cBknfNo00

Comments / 0

