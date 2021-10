The Tualatin Timberwolves ascended to the top of the Class 6A rankings this week. The question is how long will they remain at the top. The Timberwolves jumped to No. 1 in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Class 6A poll after a dominant 49-14 win over the West Linn Lions last week. If the Timberwolves are to remain in that lofty perch, they’ll have to defeat the unbeaten Lake Oswego Lakers, the No. 2-ranked team in the poll. The two teams will face off Friday night at Tualatin.

8 HOURS AGO