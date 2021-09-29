‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Release Date Revealed
The official release date for the upcoming Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett has been revealed. With speculation about its release date rampant, the official Star Wars Twitter account revealed that the series will start streaming on December 29th, during the tail-end of the Holiday season. In addition to a release date, a brand new one-sheet was also unveiled that shows the bounty hunter confidently assuming the throne in Jabba’s palace.talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0