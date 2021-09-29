Thalaivii review: Stirring and Riveting!
THALAIVII (Hindi) Producers: Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swamy, Madhoo, Bhagyashree, Nassar, Raj Arun, M.R.R.Vasu. Though the inefficient PR of the film Sanchita had conveniently forgotten to invite a senior film critic like me for the press show of the film in Mumbai, thanks to the OTT platform Netflix and my friend Rajni Acharya, I for one found that the film Thalaivii was a trip down nostalgia to see the film setting out to chronicle the interesting and colorful life of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa (Kangana Ranaut), her intense relationship with the legendary M. G. Ramachandran (Arvind Swami) and her tumultuous rise to power as the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0