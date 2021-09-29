CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

When will the government shutdown start?

By Katherine Rodriguez
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 8 days ago
The government shutdown will begin Thursday, Sept. 30, at midnight, when government funding expires, if Congress does not strike a deal to settle the debt limit. Although the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to fund the government through December, legislators tied the funding bill to a provision that would address the nation’s debt ceiling.

The Week

Why Republicans are blocking Democrats from raising the debt ceiling

President Biden said Monday he can't guarantee that Congress will raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. defaults on its obligations, unleashing a pointless financial crisis, because "that's up to Mitch McConnell." Senate Minority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) insists that Democrats increase the debt limit themselves, but the Senate GOP is filibustering their every attempt to do that.
KRON4 News

Senate reaches deal to avoid U.S. debt crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their agreement, Republican and Democratic leaders […]
AFP

Senators on brink of stop-gap fix to US debt crisis

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months. Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republican opposition in the upper chamber of Congress, floated the truce as his party was set to vote against Democratic plans to hike the nation's borrowing cap until December 2022 -- prompting hours of negotiations late into Wednesday night. "We're making good progress. We're not there yet, but (we) hope we can come to agreement tomorrow morning," Schumer said after around 10 hours of talks. Republicans have pledged not to block the revised, short-term fix, allowing Democrats to "use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels to December," according to McConnell's offer.
Washington Post

Senate passes bill to raise debt ceiling into early December

The Senate late Thursday adopted a short-term measure to raise the country’s debt ceiling into early December, a move that could pull the federal government back from the fiscal brink even though it risked reigniting the high-stakes battle at the end of the year. Lawmakers adopted the proposal strictly along...
CBS News

What's going on with the debt ceiling?

The U.S. was careening toward its first-ever default in the absence of a deal to raise or suspend the nation's debt limit, allowing the Treasury to borrow more money to pay its debts. But it appears what most agree would be a crisis in on the verge of being averted in the short term.
CNET

The US debt ceiling: What it is and what happens if Congress doesn't raise it

The US government has never defaulted on its debts -- but Senate Republicans' maneuvering is threatening to shatter the nation's financial track record. At the center of the congressional fight is a somewhat obscure bureaucratic mechanism: the debt limit, which is the amount of money the government is legally allowed to borrow. Failing to raise (or suspend) it could lead to dire financial consequences that could impact every part of the US economy.
Axios

Senate passes temporary debt ceiling deal

The Senate voted 50-48 on Thursday night, passing an agreement to raise the federal debt limit by $480 billion through Dec. 3. The bill now goes to the House, where there is a clear Democratic majority. Why it matters: The deal, struck early Thursday by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer...
FOXBusiness

'Nuclear option': Biden says Democrats may suspend filibuster to raise debt ceiling

President Joe Biden told reporters Tuesday that Democrats could use the "nuclear option" to prevent Republicans from filibustering their plan to raise the debt ceiling. "Oh, I think that’s a real possibility," Biden told reporters on the White House’s South Lawn about the possibility of a "nuclear option" to prevent Republicans from filibustering the vote to raise the debt ceiling.
AFP

Democrats warn of looming downgrade as US faces debt default crisis

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer warned Tuesday that the United States was flirting with a disastrous downgrade in its credit rating as lawmakers remained deadlocked over how to stave off a debt default with just days to spare. If the stalemate holds, the United States will not have the funds to meet its obligations to creditors and could default on its $28 trillion debt by October 18, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said Tuesday this could trigger another recession.
The Independent

Debt ceiling: How is the US government running out of money and what happens next?

The US government is on course to run out of ways to pay its debts in a matter of days, leaving it potentially set to default for the first time in history unless Congress can work together and pass a piece of legislation to raise the federal government’s borrowing limit.The government is funded through 3 December thanks to a stopgap spending bill passed by the House and Senate; however, a separate deadline looms for the country’s ability to make payments on outstanding loans, payments which if not made would affect the US credit rating and could lead to a...
