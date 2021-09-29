CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 17

Happy cat
8d ago

So that's how she is staying in India! By getting a working visa. It's just mind blowing how much humiliation and disrespect Jenny is willing to take from a pathological, nonworking man who will NEVER marry her.

Reply(4)
34
wanna know
8d ago

OMG Really!!?? What a glutton for punishment you are Jenny. I dont think I have ever seen in any movie the abuse you accept as a cultural difference. I'd hoped you had come back to the states. And you had come to your senses. So much for my wishful thinking.

Reply
9
Rebecca
8d ago

Not a shot I’d be living there for any reason. I hoped she would if come back to the states., especially for her daughter.

Reply
7
Related
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jenny Slatten Does Heroic Deed, Saves Lives!

Jenny Slatten is still trying to figure out her relationship with Sumit Singh. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple has been through a lot. His family has been less than accepting of his American love who is thirty years his senior. This would also be Sumit’s second round at marriage so a lot of factors have gone into the whole situation. Still, the two are attempting to stick it out. Now, Jenny is showing how much love she has to give in more ways than one.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Star Sumit Singh Shares His Biggest Turn Off About Jenny Slatten

Sumit Singh’s trepidations about marrying Jenny Slatten have dragged into the Third Season of 90 Day Fiance The Other Way.  First it was all about the paperwork, the courts, and freeing Sumit from the clutches of his former in-laws.  But that story line has run its course, and now Sumit is claiming that the emotional […] The post 90 Day Fiance Star Sumit Singh Shares His Biggest Turn Off About Jenny Slatten appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
talesbuzz.com

Sumit reveals that his mother is the boss

Sumit and Jenny’s relationship has been at a standstill on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way due to Sumit’s parents’ avid disapproval of Jenny because of her age and attitude. Jenny has expected Sumit to defy his parents and marry her but Sumit has made it clear time and time...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Holiday Inn
dreddsinfo.com

90 Day Fiance Juliana Breaks Up With Michael After He Goes Broke

90 Day Fiance Michael Goes Broke – Juliana Breaks Up With Him. 90 Day Fiance Season 7 star Juliana Custodio and her husband, Michael Jessen, have split. The news broke just hours after court documents show that Michael’s home has gone into foreclosure – suggesting the sugar daddy is now broke.
TV SERIES
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Duo Expecting Another Girl

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) and wife, Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac, Y&R et al) revealed on Instagram that they’re expecting another daughter. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, Everleigh, who will be 2 on September 22. Check out the gender reveal here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

Darcey Silva Botched Surgery Has Fans In Uproar

Darcey Silva and her twin, Stacey are no strangers to plastic surgery. The twins love their upgrades and have never shown any shame. On the new season of their 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Darcey and Stacey, a lot revolved around their latest body upgrades. These particular surgeries took them to Turkey. Unfortunately, the results have left fans less than thrilled. The comments have been unkind and followers are wondering what exactly the surgeon did to Darcey.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Tammy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters?

When 1000-lb Sisters debuted on TLC at the beginning of 2020, it quickly became one of those shows that people couldn’t get enough of. The series follows the lives of sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton, who together weigh more than 1,000 pounds. On top of dealing with everyday issues, their size has created some serious challenges in their lives. During the show, however, Amy showed an interest in losing weight and living a healthier lifestyle. Tammy, however, seemed to struggle with making healthier choices. This caused a bit of a rift between the sisters and caused many viewers to feel concerned for Tammy. Since the end of season two, lots of viewers have wondered what’s been going on with Tammy Slaton. If you’re one of those people, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to find out what happened to Tammy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters.
TV SHOWS
editorials24.com

Who is the richest 90 Day Fiance star and how did they get their money?

TLC hit series 90 Day Fiance proves that reality TV fame doesn’t always lead to riches. Some cast members come to the hit series with a high net worth, while others profit from their newfound fame. Whether it stars complaining about the TLC salary or asking fans for GoFundMe donations,...
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

NeNe Leakes Absolutely No Longer Looks Like Herself

NeNe Leakes is a celebrity who has always been very confident about her appearance, and of course, honest about always needing to feel camera ready. She's also very unfiltered in the many things she says. In an interview with New Beauty back in 2017, the former "The Real Housewives of...
CELEBRITIES
People

Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt 'Chuckles' in Adorable Backstage Moment Shared by Andy Cohen

Anderson Cooper's 16-month-old baby boy laughed while wearing an cardigan in the sweet photo. On Wednesday, Andy Cohen shared a sweet photo taken backstage that showed Anderson Cooper and the CNN anchor's son, 16 months, as the toddler has a laugh at Cohen's expense. In the picture, Wyatt, who was wearing a brown cardigan, adorably smiled and laughed, looking in the mirror at the two friends joking with each other.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

See Mama June’s INCREDIBLE Transformation Since Ditching Geno Doak

Turns out, Mama June Shannon has had a pretty incredible transformation since splitting from Geno Doak. Now, the WeTV star hasn’t been flaunting her transformation on Instagram. In fact, she hasn’t been very active on Instagram. The last time she posted to her profile was toward the beginning of July. But, she has been extremely active on TikTok. In fact, it is extremely common for her to post several videos a day on her TikTok profile.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Goes Makeup-Free While Snuggling Up To Her Husband In Cute Photo

The Mexican-American actress looked stunning as she cozied up to her hubby, François-Henri Pinault, on a scenic boat ride. Salma Hayek is the true definition of a natural beauty. The 55-year-old actress showed once again that age is but a number when she went makeup-free for a stunning selfie she took with husband François-Henri Pinault, 59, on Tuesday (Sept. 28). In the snap, the Eternals star cuddled up to her French businessman beau as they enjoyed what seemed to be a romantic boat ride in the ocean. Salma gave the camera a sweet selfie, while François-Henri had a soft grin on his face.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Joe Gorga Has a New Look, and His Daughter, Antonia, Barely Recognized Him

Joe Gorga is keeping things fresh in the style department. In fact, his look is so fresh that his 16-year-old daughter didn't even recognize her dad. In a recent Instagram Story, Antonia Gorga covered her mouth, laughing hard. "MY DAD SHAVED HIS FACE ..." she wrote, expressing her shock in all caps. "Didn't even recognize him." Grinning, Joe moved into the shot to show off his new look — and proceeded to pose for the camera in a satisfied, smooth-face reveal.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy