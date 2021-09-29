CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies Game Today: Phillies vs Braves Lineup, Odds, Prediction, Pick, Pitcher, TV Channel for September 29

By Gabrielle Starr
Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Phillies wasted another Zack Wheeler start and one of their last chances to retake the division on Tuesday night, falling 2-1 to the Atlanta Braves. The feast-or-famine offense was nonexistent once again, and with only five games left in the regular season, it seems likely the Phillies will make it a full decade without postseason baseball. They went from 1.5 games back on Saturday to 3.5 games back by Tuesday, unable to bridge the gap for the umpteenth time this season.

