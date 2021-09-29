CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to manage chronic pain

KARK
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Baptist Health) – Pain isn’t necessarily a bad thing. How long would your hand rest on a hot radiator if the burning didn’t cause pain? How would you know your appendix was inflamed if it didn’t hurt?. Pain is your body’s way of telling you that something’s wrong and you...

www.kark.com

Fox40

Doctor shares guide to reducing chronic pain

September is Pain Awareness Month. For those who struggle with daily pain, nothing is more important than finding ways of coping without narcotics. Dr. Sheetal Decaria joined Mae with a guide to reducing chronic pain through diet changes.
FITNESS
630 WMAL

Study: You Can “Unlearn” Your Chronic Back Pain

Many people with long-term back pain have tried physical therapy and medication, to no avail. A new study suggests they might “unlearn” their discomfort in weeks — using psychological therapy. “For a long time, we have thought that chronic pain is due primarily to problems in the body, and most...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Physics World

Ultralow-frequency neuromodulation safely relieves chronic pain

Chronic pain, classified as persistent pain that lasts longer than three to six months, remains an area of considerable unmet medical need. A new treatment that uses electrodes to deliver alternating pulses of ultralow-frequency (ULF) current could help address this need. In a pilot trial, the treatment improved pain ratings by as much as 90% after 15 days of use. Unlike existing clinical neuromodulation techniques, this ULF approach avoids tissue damage and other side effects.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Long-Lasting Pain Relief Without Opioids: New Local Treatment for Chronic Pain

The research also demonstrates that males and females experience pain differently. An investigation into the origins of the sensation of pain has led to the development of a novel and durable treatment for inflammatory pain that could be a promising alternative to opioids. The preclinical research was conducted by neuroscientists and pharmacologists, all in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo. It was published today (October 4, 2021) in Nature Communications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Eye On Annapolis

Why Apps Can Help Manage Chronic Health Conditions

The pandemic has totally altered our view on what technology can do for our health. Read on for an overview of apps we can use to manage chronic health conditions. People from all over the world have taken to a variety of different apps as a means to stay active. Take the Swedish engineered Joint Academy as an example. This has been used by many people, as every day it will send its users a “nudge”, which is simply a friendly reminder to do a series of repetitions for five minutes (which are usually squats or leg lifts). These suggestions also come with videos that ensure people doing the exercises have the correct form, and there is even a video call feature, where users of the app can schedule a call with an actual physiotherapist to discuss a plan moving forward.
CELL PHONES
WNDU

Medical Moment: DTM to control chronic back pain

September is National Pain Awareness Month. Did you know 80% of people will experience low back pain at some point in their lifetime? And of those people, a good portion will experience pain that lasts for three months or more, affecting their everyday tasks. Now a new device is allowing patients to take back control while reducing their pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
dallassun.com

Intermittent fasting could manage chronic diseases

Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): A recent study led by an international team of researchers found that intermittent fasting can help prevent and manage chronic diseases. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Endocrine Reviews'. According to the study eating daily calories within a consistent window of...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Chronic pain treatment should include psychological interventions, says research

Pain is the body's way of alerting the brain to injury and disease. Without a robust pain response, physical trauma could go unnoticed and untreated. Some people, however, experience chronic pain that lasts long after an injury has healed or has no easily identifiable cause. Unfortunately, treating chronic pain with...
HEALTH
Freethink

Therapy can relieve chronic back pain by rewiring the brain

Two-thirds of chronic back pain patients who had a psychological treatment, called “pain reprocessing therapy,” experienced almost complete pain relief — suggesting a new way to kill pain without medications. The challenge: Chronic back pain — pain that lasts for at least 12 weeks — is incredibly common, affecting about...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
guideposts.org

She Used Self-Care to Overcome Chronic Pain

A fiery pain shot down my left leg as I struggled to change from my exam gown into leggings. It made me want to scream. But the conversation outside the X-ray dressing room door was almost as troubling. “This scoliosis is severe,” I heard my chiropractor say. “It’s likely causing her sciatica.”
HEALTH
Dearborn Press & Guide

Chronic illness doesn’t mean you have to accept living in pain

Throughout the month of September, medical specialists and advocates across the country are raising awareness about issues related to chronic pain during National Pain Awareness Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 50 million Americans live in chronic pain every day and is one of the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Tania Erasmus

A holistic approach to pain management

Pain is a complex sensation, and our bodies react differently to it. People experience pain differently. Some pain is sharp and acute and comes on quickly. Other pain is more diffuse and chronic and develops slowly over time.
physiciansweekly.com

Psychological Treatment Provides Pain Relief for Chronic Back Pain

FRIDAY, Oct. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For patients with chronic back pain, psychological treatment may provide substantial and durable pain relief, according to a study published online Sept. 29 in JAMA Psychiatry. Yoni K. Ashar, Ph.D., from Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City, and colleagues conducted a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healthitanalytics.com

Managing Chronic Illnesses During COVID-19, Vaccine Impact

- Those managing chronic illnesses such as cancer have been heavily impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to their risk factors. While the vaccine supplies some relief, according to University of Arizona Health Sciences researchers, patients undergoing active chemotherapy have a lower immune response to two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but a third dose increases the response.
CANCER
Medscape News

Retraining the Brain May Eliminate Chronic Back Pain

Psychological therapy that changes an individual's beliefs about pain not only provides lasting chronic pain relief but also alters brain regions related to pain generation, new research shows. In the first randomized controlled test of pain reprocessing therapy (PRT), two thirds of patients with chronic back pain (CBP) who received...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ptproductsonline.com

Free MedRisk Webinar: Psychosocial Factors in Chronic Pain and Return to Work

Psychosocial factors are a strong predictor for the development of chronic pain and pose barriers for return to work. How these are identified and addressed in physical therapy are the topic of the webinar, “Psychosocial Barriers of Returning to Work,” Tuesday, October 19 at 1 pm EDT. “Biopsychosocial factors have...
MENTAL HEALTH
painnewsnetwork.org

Can Psychotherapy Treat Chronic Back Pain?

Anyone who has lived with chronic back pain knows how difficult it is to treat. Pain medications provide only temporary relief, and surgeries and injections can be risky. An extensive review of back pain treatments by The Lancet concluded that many were of “dubious benefit” and that most people with low back pain would respond to “simple physical and psychological therapies” that keep them active.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Corneal mechanical sensitivity in individuals with chronic pain

A cross sectional study investigated how chronic pain conditions outside of the eye impact corneal sensitivity. This article was reviewed by Brandon Baksh, BA, and Anat Galor, MD, MSPH. Chronic pain is a common and often debilitating condition. Chronic pain syndromes can be localized to the head and face, and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

