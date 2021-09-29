Clarksburg man charged in Doddridge County for attempting to solicit 15-year-old girl across state lines
WEST UNION, W.Va. — A Clarksburg man has been charged in Doddridge County for attempting to solicit a 15-year-old girl across state lines. On Sept. 8, troopers with the Harrisville detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a complaint in reference to “an unknown male” who was trying to solicit what he believed to be an underage female from California, according to a criminal complaint.www.wboy.com
