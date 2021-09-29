UTEP Athletics, Speaking Rock partner for cash giveaway at Saturday’s Miner football game
Fans can win up to $1,000 just for attending UTEP’s football game versus Old Dominion on Saturday, October 2, in the Sun Bowl, thanks to Speaking Rock. “We are excited to be a proud sponsor of UTEP Athletics and wish continued success for our team! We feel this promotion will add to the excitement and encourage Miner Nation to come out and support UTEP Football,” Speaking Rock General Manager Karl Maahs said. “Let’s get loud! Come on out and join in the fun. Go Miners!”elpasoheraldpost.com
