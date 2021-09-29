CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

What to Wear: Kendra Scott opens new shop in Naples

By Kyra Shportun
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — Kendra Scott, a popular jewelry brand, has opened a new shop at the Waterside Shops in Naples.

Jaida Barbarits, a brand representative, joined More in the Morning on Wednesday to talk about the new location, their Breast Cancer Awareness Month collection and a cool custom jewelry experience customers can check out.

Kendra Scott launches their Breast Cancer Awareness Month collection every October. The proceeds from the collection benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Kendra Scott, a fashion designer and philanthropist based out of Austin, Texas, started the collection to honor her best friend who died of breast cancer.

Barbarits also spoke about the Color Bar Experience. Guests can design their own custom jewelry in-store or online with their choice of metal finishes and stones.

