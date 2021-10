Act II Playhouse in Ambler, PA announces its 2021-2022 season. Productions run November 30, 2021 through August 7, 2022. We are ready to go! We are producing a five-show season of two fresh new comedy cabaret-style shows – one including Jennifer Childs – plus a play, a musical, and an Act II Playhouse Premiere. We could not be happier. Subscription renewals have begun and audiences are ready to return to the theatre. Of course, we’re tracking local and national guidelines on the return of live theatre, and will respond accordingly as we get closer to November.- Tony Braithwaite, Artistic Director.

