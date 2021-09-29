CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackpink's Jisoo Shows Us How to Make a Grand Entrance at the Dior Paris Fashion Week Show

By Shelcy Joseph
 8 days ago
Before Maria Grazia Chiuri wowed attendees with her joyful runway of graphic, sparkly, and colorblock ensembles — think sharply tailored skirt suits and disco-inspired minidresses — K-pop star Jisoo totally stole the spotlight. The Blackpink singer made her Paris Fashion Week debut at the Dior womenswear spring/summer 2022 show, and we all thought she might as well have walked down the runway.

