Cassiopeia Cornucopia — Pretty Little Clusters All in a Row

By Bob King
skyandtelescope.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee nine unique open clusters in Cassiopeia while barely moving your telescope. I enjoy manually hunting for deep-sky objects no matter where they are in the sky, from star-starved Camelopardalis to easy-peasy Sagittarius with its fistfuls of guide stars. But given the choice, I'll happily take the path of least resistance. Wouldn't it be nice to just to point your telescope at a cluster or nebula and effortlessly slide to six or seven more with just the push of a finger? Well, you can.

