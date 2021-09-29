Cassiopeia Cornucopia — Pretty Little Clusters All in a Row
See nine unique open clusters in Cassiopeia while barely moving your telescope. I enjoy manually hunting for deep-sky objects no matter where they are in the sky, from star-starved Camelopardalis to easy-peasy Sagittarius with its fistfuls of guide stars. But given the choice, I'll happily take the path of least resistance. Wouldn't it be nice to just to point your telescope at a cluster or nebula and effortlessly slide to six or seven more with just the push of a finger? Well, you can.skyandtelescope.org
Comments / 0