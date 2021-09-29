CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Panama City Beach, FL

Watch out! Irritating red tide reported near St. Andrews State Park by Panama City Beach

News Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY BEACH — A red tide bloom has been identified near St. Andrews State Park, county health officials reported Wednesday. The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is notifying the public of the red tide algae bloom and advising residents to be cautious. The announcement comes a couple of weeks after members of the Panama City Beach Fire and Rescue reported suffering from red tide symptoms while near the Gulf of Mexico.

www.newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
City
Panama City, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Panama City Beach, FL
Government
Bay County, FL
Government
NBC News

Senate votes to raise debt limit until December, temporarily avoiding default

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a bill Thursday night to extend the debt limit through early December, temporarily ending a partisan standoff just 11 days before the government's deadline to avoid a default. The bill passed 50-48, with no Republicans joining Democrats in support. The vote came shortly after the...
Reuters

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley's Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery manufacturing complex. Tesla joins Oracle, HP and Toyota...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Andrews#Red Tide#Fish And Wildlife
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

F. Diane BarthFacebook's whistleblower is prompting some users to log off — forever

On Tuesday, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified in front of Congress about the ways she says the social media giant is, to generalize a bit, making America worse. Her allegations helped support a Wall Street Journal “deep dive” into Facebook that reports the company has ignored warnings about the negative impact of its platforms and, in some cases, hidden facts about those impacts from the public. (Facebook, not surprisingly, objects to such characterizations.)
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy