Watch out! Irritating red tide reported near St. Andrews State Park by Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH — A red tide bloom has been identified near St. Andrews State Park, county health officials reported Wednesday. The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is notifying the public of the red tide algae bloom and advising residents to be cautious. The announcement comes a couple of weeks after members of the Panama City Beach Fire and Rescue reported suffering from red tide symptoms while near the Gulf of Mexico.www.newsherald.com
Comments / 0