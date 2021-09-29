UPDATE: All clear at West Brook after threat prompts lockdown
BEAUMONT — BISD gave students and staff the all-clear to return to the West Brook High School campus after a threat prompted a lockdown. A fire alarm at West Brook High School was activated during the morning, prompting the evacuation of students. The district says after receiving an additional threat, and out of an abundance of caution, the campus was placed on lockdown when the fire department determined there was no fire threat.kfdm.com
Comments / 0