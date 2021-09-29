Rotary Club takes part Adopt-A-Highway
The Ludington Rotary Club finished its third clean-up for the Adopt-A-Highway program, and members worked on its two miles of U.S. 31 stretching from the freeway’s intersection with U.S. 10 and south. Volunteers that participated in the clean-up included John Barbrick, John Becket, Rebecca Berringer, Kathy Bromley, Tom Carlson, Deb Del Zoppo, Dominic Garza, Lynn Gerould, Chrissie Hall, Dale Horowski, Steve Hunt, Marc Keen, Michelle King, Tom Lane, Andrea Large, Jennifer Miller, Julee Sarto and Kathy Wheaton.www.shorelinemedia.net
