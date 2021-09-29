CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ludington, MI

Rotary Club takes part Adopt-A-Highway

shorelinemedia.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ludington Rotary Club finished its third clean-up for the Adopt-A-Highway program, and members worked on its two miles of U.S. 31 stretching from the freeway’s intersection with U.S. 10 and south. Volunteers that participated in the clean-up included John Barbrick, John Becket, Rebecca Berringer, Kathy Bromley, Tom Carlson, Deb Del Zoppo, Dominic Garza, Lynn Gerould, Chrissie Hall, Dale Horowski, Steve Hunt, Marc Keen, Michelle King, Tom Lane, Andrea Large, Jennifer Miller, Julee Sarto and Kathy Wheaton.

www.shorelinemedia.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortions quickly resumed in at least six Texas clinics after a federal judge halted the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., but other physicians remained hesitant, afraid the court order would not stand for long and thrust them back into legal jeopardy. It was unclear...
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Ludington, MI
Government
Ludington, MI
Society
City
Ludington, MI
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
Reuters

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley's Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery manufacturing complex. Tesla joins Oracle, HP and Toyota...
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Carlson
Person
Michelle King
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy