—— Walker Buehler is still having a career year, but since the start of September he’s had 7.32 ERA in four starts. He definitely wanted to get back on track, and. Through five innings, Buehler faced just one over the minimum, allowing just an infield single and a walk. He faced trouble for the first time in the 6th, giving up a single and a walk, but then getting Fernando Tatis Jr. to ground into an inning-ending double play. Eric Hosmer had a two-out double in the 7th that he chopped down the line and was only safe after a swim move to avoid the tag, but Buehler worked around that with ease.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO