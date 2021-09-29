JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his ‘right’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“ Dancing with the Stars ” has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there’s one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity.

After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson ‘s peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. “I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit wild and lose the quality of movement. And I know that because you’re a dancer –” he said before he crowd started booing, cutting him off. Bruno Tonioli agreed with Hough — and so do Siwa and Johnson.

“I do really well with things I’ve been told before in my life. I do really well with them and that is something I’ve been told a lot in my life,” Siwa told “Entertainment Tonight.”

The “Dance Moms” alum then shared an exchange that happened between her and Hough during the commercial break before the elimination. “Derek looked at me and was like [ signaling ]. He had like a moment and he was basically saying like, ‘I don’t want you to think that what I said means you did bad,'” Siwa revealed. “Because he knows that that’s how my brain will automatically work, and it was genuine, like, ‘You did good.'”

Johnson added that Hough — who gave them a 7, contributing to their score of 31 for the week, the second highest of the night — is “right in a sense,” to which Siwa said, “Of course.” “We do work on that in all of our rehearsals — controlling that energy or just putting it into intentional places,” Johnson stated. “So I’m excited for next week because I feel like we can really take those critiques and work on them.”

For Britney Week, the pair will dance to Britney Spears ‘ iconic debut single “Baby One More Time.” “Britney is a legend,” Siwa gushed. “I actually was lucky enough to see her perform in Vegas and after watching that show, I was just like, ‘That is a performer.’ That is a genuine, true performer, and that is something that I love and I think is so respectable about her.”

