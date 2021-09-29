CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers news: Richard Sherman chooses Buccaneers over Niners

By Peter Panacy
ninernoise.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers had been flirting with a reunion with Richard Sherman, but the veteran corner opted to sign with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal instead. Even though the door on a potential San Francisco 49ers re-sign deal with veteran cornerback Richard Sherman appeared closed last offseason, then again when Sherman faced off-field challenges earlier this year, the attrition the Niners have been experienced at the position through three weeks of the regular season prompted thoughts Sherman could return again in 2021.

