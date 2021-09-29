49ers news: Richard Sherman chooses Buccaneers over Niners
The 49ers had been flirting with a reunion with Richard Sherman, but the veteran corner opted to sign with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal instead. Even though the door on a potential San Francisco 49ers re-sign deal with veteran cornerback Richard Sherman appeared closed last offseason, then again when Sherman faced off-field challenges earlier this year, the attrition the Niners have been experienced at the position through three weeks of the regular season prompted thoughts Sherman could return again in 2021.ninernoise.com
Comments / 2