49ers news: Richard Sherman chooses Buccaneers over Niners

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore once won a Super Bowl while sharing a locker room with Tom Brady. It’s probably time for him to give it another whirl. The former All-Pro corner and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year was released on Wednesday, ending a drawn-out contract dispute which Gilmore appears to have ultimately won. The team advanced him some money on his 2020 salary, likely with some promise — firm, light, or somewhere in between — that the 2021 salary would eventually get taken care of. It never did, Gilmore nursed a quadriceps injury, and now he’s...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO