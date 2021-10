The S&P 500 initially dropped a bit on Tuesday but has seen the 4250 level offer significant support yet again. The index thus bounced to the upside and is looking towards the resistance barrier right around 4350 as well. With that being the case, the market is likely to continue to see choppy trading in this general vicinity as we try to figure out where we are going next. Another thing that could keep this market somewhat sideways is the fact that we have the jobs number coming out on Friday, and that will have a significant influence on the market. With that in mind, keep your position size somewhat small.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO