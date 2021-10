After canceling for the first time in 16 years last year, the North Pole Express in Michigan is back this year to the joy of families across Michigan. The Steam Railroading Institute (SRI) made the announcement on Thursday that things were a go for the North Pole Express to run once agin this November and December. The train, which will leave from Owosso, will begin running on November 20 and then continue with runs every Saturday and Sunday until the weekend before Christmas.

