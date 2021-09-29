CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Mid-Cities (TX) – The Links hosts Executive Black Women’s Roundtable

By Editorial
texasmetronews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtual Fundraiser to Support Scholarships and Community Programs. Rising stars, middle managers and women who see their careers leading to positions of leadership will have the opportunity to hear from three executives who have navigated that road. Cynthia Marshall, chief executive officer and president, Dallas Mavericks; Shunda Robinson, global vice president, diversity, equity and inclusion at GM Financial and Theresa Anderson, vice president, marketing and communications, Bureau Vistas will be panelists at a virtual Executive Black Women’s Roundtable hosted by the Mid-Cities (TX) Chapter of The Links, Inc., October 16, 2021, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (CDT).The event will be moderated by Lorna Hankins, executive director for The National Kidney Foundation and the Western Area Director of The Links, Inc.“The goal of the Executive Black Women’s Roundtable is two-fold. First, it is our chapter fundraiser. The proceeds from the event will support the Mid-Cities (TX) Chapter’s community programs,” said Chapter President Carolyn Roberson. “Secondly, it is our fervent hope that our panelists will inspire young women, especially African American women, to follow in their footsteps as they navigate their individual careers.”Roberson acknowledged that this fundraiser was a change for the organization which previously raised money for community programs by hosting a Black-Tie Boxing gala.“The world has changed, and we actively looked for a unique way to serve our community while raising funds for our service projects,” Roberson said. “Research helped us settle on The Executive Black Women’s Roundtable as a way to open the discussion and raise awareness to the challenges Black women who aspire to leadership positions face throughout their careers.”One study, The State of Black Women in Corporate America, https://bit.ly/3nIJTcT shows that Black women are at a disadvantage from the beginning of their careers.The representation gap continues to widen and ends with African American women accounting for 1.6 percent of vice-presidents and 1.4 percent of C-Suite executives while white men hold 57 percent and 68 percent of those positions, respectively.Access to the virtual event is $100 and can be purchased via Eventbrite https://bit.ly/Midcities.

texasmetronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
texasmetronews.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight

Mary Flewellen founded Flewellen’s Beauty Salon in the Spring of 1970. Karon “Kaye” Flewellen has continued her mom’s legacy. From partnering with South Oak Cliff High School to bringing Stella Fashion Shows, to working with Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson to implement a drug intervention/prevention program, the Flewellen name is royalty around Dallas. Flewellen’s has been committed to sponsoring and supporting events for the advancement of the community. The salon has significantly invested in the community by providing jobs and training for many in the beauty industry. Flewellen’s Salon joined the fight against HIV/AIDS; bringing awareness and helping dispel the stigma associated with the disease. An orphanage in South Africa is named in honor of Mary Flewellen. Make an appointment today: 3611 S Lancaster Rd, Dallas, TX 75216. (214) 371-3322.
SOCIETY
Ash Jurberg

The billionaire who lives in El Paso, TX

According to a report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. Of those, 57 live in the great state of Texas. Dallas has 27 billionaires, followed by Houston with 17, Austin with ten, and San Antonio can boast three.
TEXAS STATE
funcheap.com

“Unleash the Fury of Women” Contingent of the Women’s March (SF)

ON OCTOBER 2, MARCH IN THE BREAK THE CHAINS CONTINGENT: UNLEASH THE FURY OF WOMEN AS A MIGHTY FORCE FOR REVOLUTION!. Patriarchy And Capitalism: You Can’t End One Without Ending The Other— Revolution, Nothing Less!. On October 2, the Women’s March and other groups have called for powerful demonstrations all...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Cities#Black Women#Gm Financial#African American Women#Racial Injustice#Charity#Bureau Vistas#The Mid Cities#The Links#Chapter#Https Bit Ly 3nijtct
beautypackaging.com

CEW Hosts Forum—Elevating Black Women: The Urgency for Diversity in the Beauty Industry

Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) hosted a Diversity & Inclusion Forum on September 30, 2021, titled, Elevating Black Women: The Urgency for Diversity in the Beauty Industry. The program, presented in partnership with CEW’s Task Force on Advancing Black Women, highlighted results from an industry-wide survey developed by the Task Force, and underwritten by P&G and Unilever, to provide action plans and insights for the beauty industry, and beyond, in advancing Black women toward an equitable future.
BEAUTY & FASHION
texasmetronews.com

Superb Woman: Ruth Chanel “Nell” Brown

Ruth Chanel “Nell” Brown is a member of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Dallas, TX where she is a Sunday School Teacher, sings in the Women’s Chorus, and works in New Mount Zion Day Care Center. Nell graduated from Ennis High School in 1980. After finishing High School she continued her education by attending Navarro Jr. College where she graduated in 1982. Nell later attended UTA where her major was Education. She was employed in Arlington School District for 19 years. A wife and mother, Nell received her diploma in Biblical Studies from the Faith Bible Institute and is an Instructor for the National Baptist Sunday School and B.T.U. Congress. Nell is a 2015 graduate of Dallas Baptist University with a Bachelors Degree in Christian Ministries. Nell is a volunteer for North Texas Food Bank and has helped at battered women’s shelters, homeless shelters, and Viola’s House Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
ithaca.edu

Dr. Staurowsky Presents on NIL Panel Hosted by Advancement of Blacks in Sports (ABIS)

On Tuesday, September 28, Advancement of Blacks in Sport (ABIS) hosted a virtual summit on the topic of the changing college sport landscape in the aftermath of college athletes accessing their rights to sign endorsement deals and to be compensated for the use of their names, images, and likenesses (NIL). Dr. Staurowsky was invited to participate along with Dr. Lori Martin, Professor, African American Studies and Faculty Athletics Representative, Louisiana State University; Glen Wright, CEO, Worth Advisors; and.David Paro, CEO, Deep Alliance. The panel was moderated by Dr. Deborah Stroman, Founder, Center for Sport, Business, and Analytics. Click to Watch.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
texasmetronews.com

IMA and Health Momentum to provide healthcare clinics in area churches

Ending mass incarceration, advocating for renters facing eviction, and introducing medical innovations that could be promising to underserved communities were discussed as area ministers signed a covenant with a local nonprofit to establish clinics in area churches. Leadership of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (IMA) and the community-based nonprofit, Health Momentum,...
RELIGION
texasmetronews.com

Superb Woman: Chelle Luper Wilson

Chelle Wilson received a BA degree in Broadcast Journalism from Langston University and studied Multicultural Women’s & Gender Studies (M.A.) at Texas Woman’s University. She is currently pursuing her doctorate degree. An accomplished writer with works appearing in Texas Metro News, Garland Journal and I Messenger; Chelle is a much sought after speaker and facilitator. Chelle has worked as a Marketing Brand Manager for Sally Beauty Company, District Sales Manager for Allstate, and in advertising for ProLine Corporation. She is a member of Business Owners Idea Café, Langston University Alumni Association, Marketing to Women Network, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (International Secretary), Links Inc. and Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists. Chelle is a former Ms Langston University and in 2019 she received the Angelo Henderson Community Service Award from the National Association of Black Journalists. A wife and mother, Chelle has raised thousands for scholarships and she mentors young girls and aspiring journalists, in addition to stressing the importance of STEM programming to high school students.
SOCIETY
cambridgema.gov

City of Cambridge National Women's Business Month Kick Off Event (New Date)

City of Cambridge Women’s Business Month Kick-Off Event, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Connect with City officials, regional partners, and fellow small business owners at Cambridge's Women’s Business Month kick-off event. Free to Cambridge businesses. Space is limited. Registration is required. Click here to register. This event was rescheduled from October...
WEATHER
BlogHer

Inclusive Future: Bridging the Gender Gap In Stem Careers

The number of well-paying and exciting careers in STEM continues to grow even as the percentage of women in those roles stays low.  While women continue to make strides, such as out-pacing men in earning graduate degrees¹, women make up only a quarter of the STEM workforce.  Why is there such a discrepancy and what do we do about it? Register here INCLUSIVE FUTURE: BRIDGING THE GENDER GAP IN STEM CAREERS on Thursday, October 14th to join the conversation with top STEM leaders about strategies to close the gender gap.  In Steps Toward Equality in Stem, leaders and the barrier breakers in...
LIZ PLANK
texasmetronews.com

Center Table feeds community

The North Texas Food Bank teamed up with Center Table to distribute food to the families impacted by the recent explosion in Highland Hills apartments, recently. Ready to eat meal boxes were provided on a first come, first served basis at Bon Air Church. Established during the pandemic, by the...
CHARITIES
texasmetronews.com

Buy Black Business

It is better to have and don’t need than to need and don’t have. File this one away for that time when you need to pay homage to a loved one who’s transitioned. Black and Clark Funeral Home has been around for 106 years, serving generations of families during a very critical time. Samuel Black founded B&C in 1914 in Oak Cliff. C. J. Clark, Mr. Black’s nephew, joined the business in 1935. That year Mr. Clark became partners with Samuel Black forming Black and Clark Funeral Home. When the estate of B&C decided to sell; in 2006, Linda Mitchell, the independent Director of the Pre-Arrangement Department, purchased the funeral home. She is committed to quality service and care. Call 214-376-8297 for help with pre-need insurance and funeral arrangements.
ECONOMY
texasmetronews.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight

Peari’s Preparatory Academy is a private Montessori school in the Dallas-area for infants from 2 weeks old through children 5 years old. The staff has a combined 88 years of childcare experience. Licensed by the Texas Department of Human Services Peari’s has been inspected and approved by the Dallas County Health Department and the Dallas County Fire Department. They also have a customized classroom options for students in grades Kindergarten and up who will be doing remote learning due to closures during the pandemic. Located at: Kirbys Kreative Learning Center, 330 S R L Thornton Frwy Svc Rd., Dallas, TX 75203, (214) 944-5811, ppacademy@yahoo.com. Give Ms. White a call and find out how your child can participate in a wonderful educational experience that is nurturing, safe and beneficial.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight

Gary D. Hasty is a prime example of a hometown hero. A native of Dallas, TX; this Newman Smith High School alum has gained a reputation in the business and civic communities, based on values instilled in him by his parents. A graduate of Sam Houston State University, with a bachelor’s degree in Law Enforcement and Police Science; Mr. Hasty entered the police academy and after graduating, built an impressive career as a Dallas Police Officer. He founded Karrington & Company focusing on commercial, residential and property management and providing value-added construction management and real estate services. He also founded Heroes House, providing quality housing for veterans. If you are a teacher, Karrington & Company has affordable, classy and progressing housing units in several parts of Dallas County and Houston. Reach him at gh@karringtonandco.com or log on to www.karringtonrealty.com.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy