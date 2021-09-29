Mid-Cities (TX) – The Links hosts Executive Black Women’s Roundtable

Virtual Fundraiser to Support Scholarships and Community Programs. Rising stars, middle managers and women who see their careers leading to positions of leadership will have the opportunity to hear from three executives who have navigated that road. Cynthia Marshall, chief executive officer and president, Dallas Mavericks; Shunda Robinson, global vice president, diversity, equity and inclusion at GM Financial and Theresa Anderson, vice president, marketing and communications, Bureau Vistas will be panelists at a virtual Executive Black Women’s Roundtable hosted by the Mid-Cities (TX) Chapter of The Links, Inc., October 16, 2021, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (CDT).The event will be moderated by Lorna Hankins, executive director for The National Kidney Foundation and the Western Area Director of The Links, Inc.“The goal of the Executive Black Women’s Roundtable is two-fold. First, it is our chapter fundraiser. The proceeds from the event will support the Mid-Cities (TX) Chapter’s community programs,” said Chapter President Carolyn Roberson. “Secondly, it is our fervent hope that our panelists will inspire young women, especially African American women, to follow in their footsteps as they navigate their individual careers.”Roberson acknowledged that this fundraiser was a change for the organization which previously raised money for community programs by hosting a Black-Tie Boxing gala.“The world has changed, and we actively looked for a unique way to serve our community while raising funds for our service projects,” Roberson said. “Research helped us settle on The Executive Black Women’s Roundtable as a way to open the discussion and raise awareness to the challenges Black women who aspire to leadership positions face throughout their careers.”One study, The State of Black Women in Corporate America, https://bit.ly/3nIJTcT shows that Black women are at a disadvantage from the beginning of their careers.The representation gap continues to widen and ends with African American women accounting for 1.6 percent of vice-presidents and 1.4 percent of C-Suite executives while white men hold 57 percent and 68 percent of those positions, respectively.Access to the virtual event is $100 and can be purchased via Eventbrite https://bit.ly/Midcities.