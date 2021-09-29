Perfect Day Rolls Out 7 Dairy-Identical Gelato Flavors and New Baked Goods
Innovative food brand Perfect Day is releasing a series of vegan gelatos and baked goods across the foodservice sector alongside the Italian dessert supplier Villa Dolce. The partnership plans to distribute seven new dairy-identical gelato flavors at universities, casinos, and hotels, across the US. The new gelato flavors and baked goods will employ Perfect Day’s animal-free cellular fermentation process to produce diary-identical dessert products that will meet the rising consumer demand for dairy-free food.thebeet.com
