Perfect Day Rolls Out 7 Dairy-Identical Gelato Flavors and New Baked Goods

By Maxwell Rabb
thebeet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInnovative food brand Perfect Day is releasing a series of vegan gelatos and baked goods across the foodservice sector alongside the Italian dessert supplier Villa Dolce. The partnership plans to distribute seven new dairy-identical gelato flavors at universities, casinos, and hotels, across the US. The new gelato flavors and baked goods will employ Perfect Day’s animal-free cellular fermentation process to produce diary-identical dessert products that will meet the rising consumer demand for dairy-free food.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Foods#Dairy Products#Vegan Food#Dairy Industry#Food Drink#Italian#Chocolate#Pistachio Latte#Ocean Properties#Arizona State University#The Talking Stick Resort#Resorts Casino
