CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beatrice, NE

Lois E. Luebs

News Channel Nebraska
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLois E. Luebs, 87 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice Tuesday night, September 28, 2021. She was born on August 8, 1934 in Enid, OK to Arthur and Maude (Sellers) Harder. Lois graduated from Southern High School in Wymore in 1952. She and Richard Luebs were married on June 1, 1952 and later divorced. Lois had been a babysitter, employed at Beatrice State Developmental Center from 1976-1999, and later worked at the Kensington. She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Lois enjoyed playing solitaire, circle word puzzles, Husker football, making peppernuts, and collected Cardinal figurines.

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wymore, NE
City
Beatrice, NE
State
Missouri State
Beatrice, NE
Obituaries
Reuters

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley's Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery manufacturing complex. Tesla joins Oracle, HP and Toyota...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good Samaritan Center#Southern High School#Husker#Peppernuts
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

F. Diane BarthFacebook's whistleblower is prompting some users to log off — forever

On Tuesday, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified in front of Congress about the ways she says the social media giant is, to generalize a bit, making America worse. Her allegations helped support a Wall Street Journal “deep dive” into Facebook that reports the company has ignored warnings about the negative impact of its platforms and, in some cases, hidden facts about those impacts from the public. (Facebook, not surprisingly, objects to such characterizations.)
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy