Lois E. Luebs, 87 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice Tuesday night, September 28, 2021. She was born on August 8, 1934 in Enid, OK to Arthur and Maude (Sellers) Harder. Lois graduated from Southern High School in Wymore in 1952. She and Richard Luebs were married on June 1, 1952 and later divorced. Lois had been a babysitter, employed at Beatrice State Developmental Center from 1976-1999, and later worked at the Kensington. She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Lois enjoyed playing solitaire, circle word puzzles, Husker football, making peppernuts, and collected Cardinal figurines.