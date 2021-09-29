Haas considering experienced reserve driver for car development

Haas will consider signing an experienced reserve driver to help with car development and to provide a benchmark for Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher in 2022. The two rookies have been retained for a second year with Haas as the team hopes for a more competitive spell as a result of next season’s new regulations. Regardless of how competitive the 2022 car is, it will mark the first year the two drivers have had to develop a car in Formula 1, and Steiner admits it’s hard to gauge just how well the pair are performing and how they’ll push the development program forward.