CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Councilors Ed Flynn, Lydia Edwards & Liz Breadon to Hold Hearing on Pest Control and Illegal Dumping in Boston

By Maureen Dahill
Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wgxF_0cBkhptQ00

See Press Release Below:

BOSTON – Boston City Councilors Ed Flynn, Lydia Edwards, and Liz Breadon will hold a hearing this Friday to discuss issues relating to pest control and illegal dumping in the City of Boston. The hearing is intended to discuss measures that the city can take to respond to the recent uptick in rodent activities, as well as ways to curb illegal dumping in our city. The hearing will be chaired by Councilor Ed Flynn in the Committee on City and Neighborhood Services, and will be held virtually on Friday, October 1st, 10am.

There have been increased reports of rodent infestations and activities during the past year in the city, as the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated this activity due to restaurants and other food sources for rats and rodents closing down. Unfortunately, this issue has persisted even while our economy continues to fully reopen. In discussing the issue of pest control, we should also talk about illegal dumping, as trash that is not properly disposed of can attract rodents and cause other public health issues, with frequent reports of illegal dumping in our neighborhoods. This hearing will discuss ways that the city can adequately handle these issues, including increasing enforcement, and more public awareness and outreach about proper ways of disposing trash and preventing rodent activities.

“We have unfortunately seen a noticeable increase in rodent activities over the last year, therefore it’s important that we discuss measures for effective pest control and keeping our streets clean,” said Councilor Flynn. “Pest control and illegal dumping are critical issues that impact the quality of life and public health for our residents, and I look forward to further discussing how we can improve our strategies on these issues at this hearing with Councilors Edwards and Breadon, city and administration officials, neighbors and civic organizations.”

To watch the hearing, you can go to boston.gov/city-council-tv. To submit written testimony or request to testify at the hearing, please reach out to Juan Lopez at [email protected] For more information on the hearing, please contact Councilor Flynn’s office at 617-635-3203 or [email protected]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Caught in Southie

BPDA Community Meeting: 212 Old Colony Ave.

Be informed. Get involved. The Boston Planning and Development Agency is hosting a meeting on Tuesday, October 19th from 6pm-7:30pm to discuss 212 Old Colony Ave. Zoom Link Here or Toll Free: (833) 568 – 8864 Meeting ID: 161 471 5183. Project Description:. The BPDA is hosting a Public Meeting...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

South Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn endorses Erin Murphy City Council-at-Large Candidate

BOSTON, September 26, 2021 — South Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn – who also represents Chinatown, the South End, Bay Village, Fort Point, Downtown, and parts of Beacon Hill and Back Bay – has endorsed Erin Murphy to be Boston’s next At-Large City Councilor, the latest evidence that Erin continues to gain momentum ahead of the November 2 Final Election.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Caught in Southie

Ferry Service from East Boston to South Boston

A new ferry service between East Boston and South Boston is launching on Monday! This new route between Lewis Wharf Mall and Fan Pier is part of pilot program via the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority which already features a ferry between Lovejoy Wharf, North Station and Fan Pier. According to...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Dumping#Economy
Caught in Southie

BPDA Community Meeting: 202 West 1st Street

Boston Planning and Development Agency will host a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, October 20th from 6pm-7:30pm to discuss 202 West First Street. Zoom Link: bit.ly/2XhzOIo 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM Toll Free: (833) 568 – 8864 Meeting ID: 160 288 0264. The Proponent seeks to transform the Project Site...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Election Roundup: Bring on the General Election

We made it! The Boston Preliminary* Election is over! We now know who the candidates will be on November 2nd’s ballot! Our top two vote getters for mayor are City Councilor Michelle Wu with over 33% of the vote and City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George with over 22% of the vote! You will be choosing between the two of them on Tuesday, November 2nd!
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Preliminary Election Results in the City of Boston

Believe it or not, the Election Department is still counting votes. On Tuesday, voters went to the polls to cast their votes for Mayor of Boston, City Councilor-at-Large and in some cases district councilor. Once again, voter turnout was very low – roughly only 19% of registered voters actually voted. (We need to do better.)
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Nick Collins Endorses Erin Murphy in Latest Sign of Momentum

BOSTON, September 12, 2021 — Democratic State Senator Nick Collins — who represents the First Suffolk Senate district — endorsed At-Large City Councilor candidate Erin Murphy on Sunday, part of a surge of momentum before Tuesday’s election. “I represent great neighborhoods in Boston- South Boston, Dorchester, Mattapan, and Hyde Park-...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Caught in Southie

Goodbye St. Vinny’s – make way for condos

Cedarwood Development has filled a letter of intent with the Boston Planning and Development Agency to convert St. Vincent Church – located at 354 E Street into a six-story building with 35 units. Good news – they will keep the church’s facade. The project will also include 35 garage parking...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

L Street Station Community Meeting on September 21st

776 Summer Street Deconstruction Informational Meeting. On Tuesday, September 21 at 6:00 PM there will be a virtual meeting held to update the neighborhood on upcoming work at the former Edison power station at 776 Summer Street. Deconstruction and environmental clean up of the site will begin in the coming months as part of the redevelopment of the property, and this will be a chance to hear from members of the development and construction teams about that work and how the neighborhood can stay updated on progress.
POLITICS
Caught in Southie

Councilors Flynn, Breadon, and Flaherty to Hold Hearing on Safety at Construction Sites

BOSTON – Boston City Councilors Ed Flynn, Liz Breadon, and Michael Flaherty will hold a hearing to discuss the existing safety procedures and precautions at construction sites due to tragedies, accidents and fires in recent years that have impacted workers, neighbors and pedestrians. This hearing aims to discuss how the city can ensure that construction workers and construction sites are safe, that the vetting process for construction companies are thorough, and ways that the City can ensure the protection and well-being of our workers and residents as we continue to be in the midst of a pandemic. The hearing will be chaired by Councilor Julia Mejia in the Committee on Small Business and Workforce Development, and will be held virtually on Monday, September 20, at 2pm.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Remembering 9/11 – 20 years later

It’s been 20 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. Here are some ways to honor and remember. Governor Charlie Baker and other state officials will honor victims who died at the World Trade Center in New York City, at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and in a field in rural Pennsylvania via a mix of pre-recorded and in-person events. You can watch starting at 8:30am on Saturday on the Massachusetts 9/11 Fund website.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
957
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy