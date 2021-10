As neighborhood streets become populated with jack-o’-lanterns, foam tombstones and zombie body parts, one can assume it’s the Halloween season. (Unless one lives in the kind of place that does this year round.) You might not automatically connect All Hallows Eve with Kylie Jenner, but the reality star, model and entrepreneur definitely has a flair for the theatrical. That stands even when it involves being covered from head to toe in fake blood, as evidenced by the promo video for her new Halloween-friendly cosmetics line, for which Jenner went full slasher flick in announcing a partnership with none other than Freddy Krueger.

