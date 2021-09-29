CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Leeds businessman to be featured on national TV broadcast

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 8 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

LEEDS — Local business owner and inspirational speaker Mark Lucas will be featured in an episode of Hope Givers shown nationwide this month to promote positive mental health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bD5NL_0cBkhFYc00

Mark Lucas

Produced by Georgia Public Broadcasting, Hope Givers highlights hope and resilience across America, with each episode spotlighting an individual or group that has eschewed adversity and focused instead on having a positive impact on their community.

That describes Mark Lucas, owner of the Music Room in the Leeds community located east of Birmingham and subject of Episode 5 in the eight-episode series. The musician risked never playing music again when he underwent risky brain surgery at age 20 to put an end to seven years of epileptic seizures – and it worked.

After graduating from Jacksonville State University with a bachelor’s degree in music, Lucas opened The Music Room and The Music Room Foundation with a therapeutic outlook, providing music lessons and therapy for others needing it. An accomplished musician, award-winning lyricist and expert percussionist, he brings hope and joy to his students. His mentor on this journey over the last six years has been President and CEO of the Presbyterian Home for Children Doug Marshall. The former CFO of United Ability and Alabama Family Trust, Marshall has continued to invest his energy with Lucas to help open doors to significantly impact the lives of individuals with physical or intellectual disabilities across Alabama and beyond.

Hope Givers debuted Sept. 21 and the mental health and wellness-centered program also will be made available to schools across the country thanks to a partnership with the Georgia Department of Education.

Hope Givers is a nonprofit based in Atlanta that is committed to creating and producing meaningful content that uplifts the human spirit. While the series will be distributed by GPB, it will be made available nationwide through PBS LearningMedia this month. Hope Givers will be Health Standards Aligned for Excellence and available to use in middle school and high school classrooms across the country free of charge.

“As Georgia’s educators, students, and families continue to face challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, resources that address mental wellness are more important than ever,” said GPB Director of Education Laura Evans. “GPB is thrilled to be able to offer Hope Givers with Tamlin Hall as part of our already robust collection of free digital learning resources.”

Comments / 0

Related
106.9 KROC

Is This National TV Show Featuring Rochester Again? (Kind of)

Minnesota's Med City is once again playing a role in the story arc of a big, national primetime drama... kind of. Of course, we all know that Rochester is well known for being the home of the world-famous Mayo Clinic. And while that fact in and of itself has put the Med City on the national map, it also has given our fair city a few mentions and cameos on several network primetime medical dramas over the years.
ROCHESTER, MN
tvtechnology.com

NextGen TV: Five St. Louis Stations Launch ATSC 3.0 Broadcasts

ST. LOUIS Mo.–NextGen TV has come to St. Louis with stations owned by Sinclair, Meredith, Tegna and Nexstar launching NextGen TV signals on Sept. 23. The launch includes KDNL-TV (the Sinclair-owned ABC affiliate), KMOV (the Meredith-owned CBS affiliate), KSDK (Tegna-owned NBC affiliate), KTVI (the Nexstar-owned Fox affiliate) and KPLR-TV (the Nexstar-owned CW affiliate).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
unl.edu

BroadCAST webinar series features actor Jim Hanna

BroadCAST, a webinar interview series from the Center for Academic Success and Transition, will feature Jim Hanna, an actor and University of Nebraska–Lincoln alumnus, from 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 29. The interview will be available to watch here. Hanna was born and raised in Lincoln and graduated from Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
informnny.com

NBC dominates in premiere week for TV’s broadcast networks

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC opened the new television season with a dominant week against its rivals, and it wasn’t just football that was responsible. The network’s Sunday night football franchise was by far last week’s most-watched prime time program, as it traditionally is each fall. But NBC said it was the first time it won television’s fall premiere week in 20 years when only entertainment programming — and not sports — is taken into account.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
WGAU

Larry Munson: Late, great UGA broadcaster featured in SEC film

Larry Munson, the legendy UGA play-by-play announcer, was commemorated by ESPN’s SEC Network as part of a 90-minute film “More Than Voice.”. A clip of Munson’s segment from Sunday evening’s show went viral among UGA fans, evoking heartfelt and emotional memories of the late broadcaster on social media. Munson, who...
ENTERTAINMENT
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant to Appear on The Food Network

For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Marshall
HOT 107.9

Where Did Lafayette TV Broadcaster Tracy Wirtz Disappear To?

One of my favorite television broadcaster has accepted a new position with a known communications company, Cox Communications. According to officials at Cox, Wirtz has been hired as their Public Affairs Manager for the south Louisiana area. Wirtz has been in radio and television broadcasting for more than three decades,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
97.1 KISS FM

(VIDEO) Billings Featured in Another National TV Commercial

While flipping through the channels last night, a new Geico TV commercial filmed in Billings came on the screen that showed a motorcycle rider driving through a backroad in Montana before coming out of his daydream. This daydreaming while riding scenario has been used in two other Geico Insurance advertisements...
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds#Music Lessons#Intellectual Disabilities#Mental Health#The Tribune#The Music Room#United Ability#Alabama Family Trust#Gpb#Pbs Learningmedia
103GBF

Beloved Charlie Brown Halloween Special Returning to Broadcast TV in October

Remember 2020? What a dumpster fire of a year that was. It seemed like every day brought a new kick to the gut. Kick after kick after kick had us seeking anything that would bring us some sense of comfort and normalcy. For most of us, that comfort was anything that was as close to our pre-pandemic routine as possible. Since nearly all annual community events and concerts were canceled, and we were all spending way more time at home than we were used to, that meant turning to the television for our favorite shows and, during the final few months of the year, holiday specials. But even then, 2020 couldn't help but give us one more swift kick while we were down, begging it to show mercy. As the Halloween season crept closer, and families counted down the days until they could sit around the TV and watch, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, 2020 had one more trick to pull. Like Lucy pulling the football away just as Charlie Brown goes to kick it, it was announced that you'd only be able to watch the beloved Halloween special if you were an Apple TV+ subscriber.
TV & VIDEOS
Golf.com

Why this LPGA broadcast was a TV production unlike any other

GALLOWAY, N.J. — The LPGA landed here, as it does every year, on a gentle, timeless course beside the Seaview resort, across a gleaming bay from Atlantic City. The sunlight was dazzling. Maybe you were watching, on Golf Channel. The ShopRite LPGA Classic, on from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and then the PGA Tour came on. You know, the Sanderson Farms Championship.
NFL
nsjonline.com

NBC dominates in premiere week for TV’s broadcast networks

NEW YORK — NBC opened the new television season with a dominant week against its rivals, and it wasn’t just football that was responsible. The network’s Sunday night football franchise was by far last week’s most-watched prime time program, as it traditionally is each fall. But NBC said it was the first time it won television’s fall premiere week in 20 years when only entertainment programming — and not sports — is taken into account.
NFL
NBC Chicago

NBC Dominates in Premiere Week for TV's Broadcast Networks

NBC opened the new television season with a dominant week against its rivals, and it wasn't just football that was responsible. The network's Sunday night football franchise was by far last week's most-watched prime time program, as it traditionally is each fall. But NBC said it was the first time it won television's fall premiere week in 20 years when only entertainment programming — and not sports — is taken into account.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
audacy.com

NBC dominates in premiere week for TV's broadcast networks

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC opened the new television season with a dominant week against its rivals, and it wasn't just football that was responsible. The network's Sunday night football franchise was by far last week's most-watched prime time program, as it traditionally is each fall. But NBC said it was the first time it won television's fall premiere week in 20 years when only entertainment programming — and not sports — is taken into account.
NFL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy