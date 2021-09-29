CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

Police: Owner of East Haven residential facility where staff overdosed arrested over safety violations

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
 8 days ago

A man who failed to correct 19 fire code violations in his East Haven residential care home where two staff members overdosed while on the job last week has been arrested, police say. Some of the residents have been relocated.

Timothy Conroy, 51, of Hidden Lake Road in the Higganum section of Haddam, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with violation of fire safety codes, they said. He posted $20,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in New Haven on Nov. 23.

Conroy owns Caroline Manor, 37 Clark Ave. in East Haven, a room and board facility, marketed as assisted living for seniors. Police and medics were called there last week by a visiting nurse who said two staff members had overdosed. The employees were the only people working at the time in the building, which police last week referred to as an assisted living facility.

About 10 residents were present at the time; none was injured. The condition of the two staff members wasn’t clear Wednesday.

After the Sept. 22 overdoses, Fire Marshal Charles A. Miller worked to expedite a re-inspection of the facility, where several fire code violations were discovered during an Aug. 26 inspection. The reinspection was done Sept. 23.

“During this inspection, it was learned that none of the 19 violations discovered during the initial inspection had been corrected,” police Capt. Joseph M. Murgo said. Six residents were relocated to other facilities as a result of the re-inspection.”

One of the fire code violations was that doors had been removed and never replaced, Murgo said.

Fire Chief Matt Marcarelli said, “Some of the occupants of the facility require assistance and may have impediments to self-evacuating. Because of their conditions, adequate exits in the event of an emergency situation are a necessity.”

“We discovered that exits were deliberately removed without going through the approval process,” the chief said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

