The Daily Iowan reports that a petition has been circulating among workers at a local coffee house chain, demanding that their wages be returned to pre-pandemic levels. Nearly 700 signatures were collected by the Eastern Iowa Industrial Workers of the World labor union before the petition was locked last Friday. It claims that owners of the Java House decreased wages from $10.10 to $8.75 because of the pandemic’s financial toll. Now that COVID restrictions have been lifted, workers say they’re seeing a steady increase in customers, but not in their wages.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 14 DAYS AGO