North Texas construction jobs still down from pandemic

North Texas’ construction sector is still recovering from COVID-19. The Dallas-Fort Worth area has thousands fewer building sector workers than before the pandemic. The D-FW area added 3,200 construction jobs in the year ending in August, according to just-released estimates by the Associated General Contractors of America. Most of the building employment gains were in the Fort Worth area, which saw a year-over-year increase of 2,400 jobs. Dallas was up by just 800.