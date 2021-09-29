Suspected, Convicted Murderers Nabbed After Crossing U.S.-Mexico Border

One suspected murderer and one convicted murderer have recently been arrested on the border in the Rio Grande Valley. CBP officers took into custody an Indiana man who arrived at the Hidalgo International Bridge from Mexico as a pedestrian. 42-year-old Efrain Medina was the subject of an active arrest warrant for a homicide that had occurred in Michigan. Medina is being held in the Hidalgo County jail pending his extradition to Michigan.