Morrisville, NC

Attempted carjacking attempt closes RDU parking deck

The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cBkg12E00

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A parking deck at Raleigh-Durham International Airport was closed for about two hours Tuesday night while officials responded to a report of an attempted carjacking, the airport said.

The airport said in a statements that the parking deck was closed after law enforcement with the RDU Airport Authority responded to a call in the parking garage around 5 p.m., The News & Observer reported. During the search, passengers were told to stay inside the terminals, and travelers arriving at the airport were redirected to a nearby parking lot.

No one was injured, and no suspects were identified or detained, airport officials said. The garage reopened around 7 p.m., airport officials said.

The Associated Press

2 people who died after sailboat capsized identified

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a couple from Astoria died Sunday when their boat capsized and ran aground on Nedonna Beach south of Manzanita on the Oregon coast. The Astorian reports Shirley Payne, 76, and Allen Payne, 79, set sail from Astoria in the early morning hours, their son told the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.
ASTORIA, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

