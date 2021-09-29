Tiny Rebel: Brewery rapped over beer packaging rules

If German beer has an epicenter in the United States, it might just be St. Louis, Missouri. A magnet for German immigrants in the 1800s, St. Louis retains much of its Old World heritage today — in the culture and in the beer. A German-American named George Schneider launched the Bavarian Brewery in St. Louis in 1852; another pair of German immigrants, Eberhard Anheuser and Adolphus Busch, would build that business into the empire known today as Anheuser-Busch. The company’s German-influenced beers eventually came to dominate the American market to the point where in 2018, AB InBev (Anheuser-Busch’s parent company) products held down six of the top 10 spots on America’s list of bestselling beers. All those beers, including Bud Light, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra, are variations on the German lager style.

