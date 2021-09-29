CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Tiny Rebel: Brewery rapped over beer packaging rules

By Long Reads
BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Welsh brewery has been taken to task for a third time by industry regulators for the packaging of some of its beer. Tiny Rebel Brewing was found to have breached rules including appealing to underage drinkers, sexual references and causing offence. The Newport brewery also fell foul of the...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

National Drink Beer Day with Banger Brewery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Yelp has come out with the top 10 breweries to visit in Las Vegas to celebrate National Drink Beer Day on Sept. 28. Joining us to talk about the list is yelp las vegas community manager, Kayla Rambo and the owners of Banger Brewing in downtown, Eddy Quiogue and Roberto Mendoza.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Beer Packaging

This sustainable Budweiser can has been created by the Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I in partnership with Rusal to provide consumers with an eco-focused take on the brand's original packaging. The can will be produced by Canpack in Europe where it will be made using 100% renewable electricity along with aluminum coils that have been manufactured by Elval that will have primary aluminum produced by Rusal to replace the primary aluminum. The can is reported to be the can with the lowest carbon footprint ever from an AB InBev Europe brand.
ENVIRONMENT
theburn.com

Ashburn breweries share stories about their unique beer names

When beer lovers stop in at a local brewery, the main joy is — of course — the beer. Crisp and clean. Hoppy and bitter. Malty and sweet. Dark and roasty. But there is something else that sometimes brings a smile to the faces of imbibers — the creative, funny, sometimes even meaningful names that brewers give their magic libations.
ASHBURN, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Williams
americancraftbeer.com

Beer Made With Yorkshire Pudding Saves Brewery

Covid-19 has not been kind to the beer biz. But one UK brewer has resuscitated its post-pandemic finances by making a beer with each pint containing “half a Yorkie.”. Yorkshire pudding is a common English side dish, a baked pudding made from a batter of eggs, flour, and milk or water. It’s not really pudding, as Americans know pudding, it’s more like a popover.
DRINKS
Wiscnews.com

How one St. Louis brewery has shaped the German-American beer revolution

If German beer has an epicenter in the United States, it might just be St. Louis, Missouri. A magnet for German immigrants in the 1800s, St. Louis retains much of its Old World heritage today — in the culture and in the beer. A German-American named George Schneider launched the Bavarian Brewery in St. Louis in 1852; another pair of German immigrants, Eberhard Anheuser and Adolphus Busch, would build that business into the empire known today as Anheuser-Busch. The company’s German-influenced beers eventually came to dominate the American market to the point where in 2018, AB InBev (Anheuser-Busch’s parent company) products held down six of the top 10 spots on America’s list of bestselling beers. All those beers, including Bud Light, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra, are variations on the German lager style.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WIVB

More than a dozen breweries put their best beers on tap for WNY Craft Brewery Week

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Craft beer lovers are raising a pint all week ling to celebrate local breweries during the first Western New York Craft Brewery Week. “You know, it’s been a long struggle. We are just so excited to get beer lovers back out in the community and visiting breweries safely, coming to our tasting rooms and the brewers are excited to get face to face with the customers,” said Katie Brown, who’s the marketing officer for WNY Brewers Guild.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Brewery#Food Drink#Beverages#Welsh#Tiny Rebel Brewing#The Portman Group#The Metropolitan Police#Alcohol Focus Scotland#Bump N Grind#Double 99#Nuttah#Direct Association#Clwb Tropicana Ipa#Cali Pale Ale
Mercury News

Brewery day trips: Sampling beer in San Jose at Hapa’s, Narrative Fermentations

For the third stop in my brewery tour of the Bay Area, I visited San Jose’s brewery scene just south of downtown. A trip to Hapa’s Brewery & Taproom was recommended by Mercury News readers Katherine and Chris Maraschin. And then since the idea behind this series is to highlight beer neighborhoods, I headed next to Narrative Fermentations.
SAN JOSE, CA
washingtonbeerblog.com

The winning breweries and beers at Yakima Fresh Hop Ale Fest

And the winner is… Below I share the list of winning breweries and beers at this year’s Yakima Fresh Hop Ale Festival, which took place last Saturday. In addition to the list of professional brewers that won awards, I want to give a special shout out to the Browns Point Homebrew Club, which absolutely dominated the homebrew side of the competiton this year. (Above: Single Hill Brewing hoisting their award for Best in Show.)
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Oregon breweries adapt to pandemic, can more beer varieties for grocery stores

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you've noticed more variety in your grocery store's beer aisle, you can thank the pandemic for that. Prior to 2020, for the most part, a limited edition or seasonal beer would only be found at a brewery. But when bars and restaurants were forced to shut down, draught business came to a screeching halt.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The State

Myrtle Beach brewery introduces a beer garden at the Tanger Outlets just in time for fall

Need a beer while you shop? Tanger Outlets just welcomed an outpost of one of Myrtle Beach’s most popular breweries. The Tidal Creek Beer Garden opened at Tanger Sept. 9 near the Sketchers store but was officially announced Thursday. Tidal Creek Brewhouse first opened in the Market Common in summer 2020. It has spent the last year expanding and sells its beers in local restaurants across the Grand Strand.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
fox2detroit.com

Brewery releasing 2 limited edition beers for Ferndale Pride

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Ferndale Project is releasing two beers this weekend fin honor of the city's Pride event. Ferndale Pride was moved to Saturday due to the pandemic. It is usually held in late May or early June. The first release, Ferndale Proud, is a celebration of...
FERNDALE, MI
focusnewspaper.com

Olde Hickory Brewery Announces Release Of A Collaboration Beer, Olde Rabbit’s Foot, On Oct. 1

Hickory – October is North Carolina Beer Month, and Olde Hickory Brewery is starting the celebration with the release of Olde Rabbit’s Foot on Friday, October 1st. This limited release is a collaboration beer created by OHB, Foothills Brewery, and Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery. Steven Lyerly, head brewer at Olde Hickory Brewery, said, “This beer was the very first collaboration between NC brewers, one of the first collaboration brews in the country, in 2009. It has been four years since we created this beer.”
HICKORY, NC
Citizen Online

Auburn bar's fifth annual beer fest to feature 15+ breweries, bands, food

The beers of more than 15 breweries will be available for sampling at Tinkers Guild when its Biggest Little Beerfest returns Saturday, Oct. 2. The Auburn bar's fifth annual beer festival will feature the latest from Prison City, Hudson Valley, Bell's, Other Half, Sloop, Threes, Aurora and other breweries. There...
AUBURN, NY
Brewbound.com

Santa Monica Brew Works Collaborates with German Craft Brewery for Oktoberfest ‘Sister City’ Beer

SANTA MONICA, California – For the second year in a row, Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) has teamed up with Germany’s Hammona Bräu for a unique international brewing collaboration. The craft beer “siblings” announce the limited release of Oktoberfest Märzen – an amber-colored lager brewed with a blend of European and North American ingredients.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy