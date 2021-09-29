Enbridge: Line 3 replacement complete; oil will flow Friday

It has been a long road but the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement pipeline is finally in service. The Enbridge Inc. [TSX:ENB; NYSE:ENB] pipeline replacement carrying oil from Edmonton, Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin became operational on Oct.1. The $9.3-billion project has been in the works since 2017 but has been mired in delays and opposition from environmental and indigenous groups, with opponents saying the expansion will accelerate climate change and risk oil spills in environmentally sensitive areas. The 542-kilometre Minnesota segment of the 1,765-kilometre pipeline, which follows others already in service in Canada, North Dakota and Wisconsin, restores the pipeline’s full capacity of 760,000 barrels per day of oil. The line, which replaces and expands an aging pipeline built in the 1960s, features new, state-of-the-art, thicker-walled pipe.

INDUSTRY ・ 34 MINUTES AGO