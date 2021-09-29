CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enbridge: Line 3 replacement complete; oil will flow Friday

By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — Enbridge announced Wednesday that construction on the upgrade of its Line 3 crude oil pipeline across Minnesota is "substantially complete" and that the company will start filling it with oil later this week. The Canadian-based company's president and CEO, Al Monaco, said in a statement that the pipeline...

www.startribune.com

Related
resourceworld.com

Enbridge replacement pipeline now in service

It has been a long road but the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement pipeline is finally in service. The Enbridge Inc. [TSX:ENB; NYSE:ENB] pipeline replacement carrying oil from Edmonton, Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin became operational on Oct.1. The $9.3-billion project has been in the works since 2017 but has been mired in delays and opposition from environmental and indigenous groups, with opponents saying the expansion will accelerate climate change and risk oil spills in environmentally sensitive areas. The 542-kilometre Minnesota segment of the 1,765-kilometre pipeline, which follows others already in service in Canada, North Dakota and Wisconsin, restores the pipeline’s full capacity of 760,000 barrels per day of oil. The line, which replaces and expands an aging pipeline built in the 1960s, features new, state-of-the-art, thicker-walled pipe.
INDUSTRY
News Channel 3-12

America’s offshore oil infrastructure is aging. ‘We don’t know there’s a problem until there’s a problem.’

By Ella Nilsen and Liz Stark, CNN After a pipeline leak sent as much as 144,000 gallons of oil gushing into the ocean off the coast of California last week, energy experts pointed to another growing problem: America’s offshore oil and gas infrastructure is aging, and becoming increasingly vulnerable to accidents, natural disasters and stronger The post America’s offshore oil infrastructure is aging. ‘We don’t know there’s a problem until there’s a problem.’ appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KARE 11

Enbridge pipeline will be up and running Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — Following years of legal battles and protests, Enbridge says the Line 3 pipeline will be operational on Friday. The pipeline starts its snaking journey in Alberta, Canada and runs through North Dakota and Minnesota before connecting with an Enbridge terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The project was completed despite...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

New Line 3 pipeline ready to move oil from Canada to US: Enbridge

The replacement Line 3 pipeline — the first new conduit from Canada’s oil sands to US refineries built in years — is “substantially completed” and will be ready to move oil starting Friday, Enbridge announced. The Can$7.3 billion project had faced pushback from environmental activists and indigenous groups, but it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Enbridge To Start New Line 3 Oil Pipeline On October 1st

Enbridge has completed the Line 3 replacement project and set the in-service date for the oil pipeline for October 1, the Canadian pipeline giant said on Wednesday, marking the completion milestone of the project that has been delayed with years and faced many court battles. “This step marks the full...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bemidji Pioneer

Oil set to flow in Line 3 Friday brings praise, condemnation from both sides

BAGLEY -- After eight years of regulatory review and construction, Enbridge's new pipeline is set to start sending oil from Canada, through Minnesota, to Wisconsin. On Wednesday, the Canadian energy company announced that the Line 3 replacement project has reached substantial completion, and that it will be in service Friday, Oct. 1. The completion meets the timeline set by Enbridge, as officials estimated it would be finished for the fourth quarter in 2021.
BAGLEY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Construction is Finished

(Fargo, ND) -- Enbridge says the upgrade of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is complete and that it will start filling with oil by Friday. The Canadian-based company’s project was completed despite stiff opposition from tribes, environmentalists and others that argued it violated treaty rights, would worsen climate change and would risk spills. Those against the pipeline are vowing to keep fighting even though their legal options are fading.
FARGO, ND
etftrends.com

Oil and Gas Prices Could Continue to Climb Despite Green Push

A green push towards heavier use of renewable energy sources isn’t holding back prices when it comes to oil and gas, helping the case for gains in ETFs such as the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE). Based on Morningstar performance figures, the fund is up close to...
TRAFFIC
