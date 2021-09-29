Betterment Valuation Rises to $1.3 Billion on Funding Round
(Bloomberg) — Betterment LLC has raised an additional $160 million, pushing the robo-adviser’s market value to almost $1.3 billion. The funding includes a $100 million credit facility and a $60 million Series F equity round led by venture-capital firm Treasury, Betterment said Wednesday in an emailed statement. Existing investors, including Kinnevik, Anthemis Group and Bessemer Venture Partners, also participated in the round, as did newcomer Aflac Ventures, a division of insurer Aflac Inc.www.advisorhub.com
